Corsicana Pastors Knew Victims Of Quadruple Murder For Over 20 Years

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people are dead in Corsicana after a suspect identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41, allegedly killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

This tragedy sent shockwaves through the town. Pastors Lonnie and Debbie Keele knew Connie and Bill Mimms, two of the victims, for over two decades.

Fighting back tears, the Keeles described the moment they learned that the Mimms were gone.

Lonnie said, “It’s just heavy and hard. I don’t know how to put it any other way.”

“These people did not deserve this. This family did not deserve this,” Debbie added.

They said the Mimms joined Community Chapel Church over 25 years ago and considered them a part of their family.

They described the Mimms as “really loving people” and Connie as someone who genuinely liked helping others.

“I would say to her Sister Connie, do you even know them? ‘No, I don’t know them but they need help and I’m going to help them,’” Lonnie said.

Bill loved music, and loved playing his guitar at church.

Debbie said, “Bill and Connie – they loved their children, they loved their grandchildren.”

Police said one of their children, Kevin Milazzo, show and killed them both.

“This was pure evil, and this was someone with a sick mind,” said Debbie.

They knew Kevin was troubled, that “he just had a lot of problems.”

With so many questions about why this happened remain, the Keeles are planning several funerals and leaning on their faith to get them through this.

“Keep loving people, hug your families close, and love them,” Debbie said.

Three other people were shot, and last we knew they are still recovering in the hospital.

We reached out to police multiple times and didn’t hear back. We will continue to ask questions about this investigation this week and get more answers.

The Community Chapel Church said that to help the family out, they are collecting donations and would like any donations to be made out to them by either visiting their website or by calling them at (903) 872-4042.

