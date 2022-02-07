Corsicana Police: Man had drugs in a drug free zone near school

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Corsicana Police on Friday arrested a man allegedly in possession of narcotics in a drug free zone near an elementary school.

Narcotic detectives pulled the driver of a vehicle over in the 2200 block of N. Beaton Street.

The suspect had a warrant for his arrest outside of Corsicana and was taken into custody.

The officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence on Allyn Avenue.

During the search, officers allegedly found 19.4 grams of Ecstasy, 87.3 grams of Cocaine, over one-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a digital scale.

The man was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Police said the man was also charged with two counts of endangering a child after detectives learned two young children were living at the residence in close proximity to the narcotics.

The suspect was transported to Navarro County Jail and is awaiting arraignment by the Justice of the Peace

