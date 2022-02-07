Advertisement

Employee error leads to boil water advisory in Austin

Austin under water boil advisory
Austin under water boil advisory(KXAN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Residents in Austin will need to boil their water for a few more days due to what they say was a human error.

City officials were seen handing out bottled water at five distribution sites over the weekend with workers also filling jugs with drinking water.

The “Boil water advisory” first went out Saturday, a move prompted by problems with the public water supply’s “Turbidity”, or clarity.

A problem which now appears to be man-made, according to city leaders and one they hope to resolve soon.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros says, “This was an error from operating staff at our Ullrich plant, oversights in how they attended the process of treating water at Ullrich.”

Officials say that if the data and samples come out as they expect, the boil water notice could be lifted by the end of the day Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot

Latest News

Gang members arrested by McAllen Border Agents
Two teens in hospital after drive-by shooting in Killeen
Religious organization helps to give sleeping bags to homeless
Religious organization helps to give sleeping bags to homeless
Texas Border Patrol Agents Rescue Mother, 4-Year-Old Son From Trunk Of Car