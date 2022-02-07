Fantastic weather this week

Expect a light freeze with temperatures dipping at/below the freezing mark tonight. Tomorrow starts of cold but the day turns great once we get a few hours of sunshine to warm us into the mid 60s. The rest of this week looks absolutely great with a pleasant weather. Even with multiple fronts this week, the weather overall stays quiet and sunny.

The next front arrives Wednesday into Thursday. A second front arrives Saturday and a third front could arrive around the middle of next week. All the fronts will do for us is to double-dose the dry air and keep humidity and rain chances away. Mornings should climb above freezing after tomorrow morning.

Ahead of Saturday’s front, highs should near 70 on Friday. The weekend will be cooler, but still not bad with highs in the 60s. Depending on exact timing of the front, Saturday looks to be a touch cooler than Sunday. We will see another light freeze overnight Saturday/Sunday morning as we fall below the freezing mark again. That’s short-lived with a better warm up in store for next week.

Next Wednesday’s front has the potential for some rain, but moisture will be lacking, so high rain chances aren’t in the forecast, as of now.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.