Advertisement

Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house

Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house
Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house(Martin County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man says he jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent flying into a nearby home. The sleeping residents were unharmed and the man was later arrested, authorities said.

Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday in Martin County, around 50 miles north of West Palm Beach. Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car,” the statement said.

NO TITLE COULD EXPLAIN THIS CASE, BUT THE DETAILS WILL…WELL, IT’S BEST TO JUST READ ON TRAIN vs VEHICLE vs...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 5, 2022

The homeowners were fine, but “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 38-year-old faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected.

In describing the episode, the sheriff’s office said, “No title could explain this case, but the details will... well, it’s best to just read on.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Connie and Bill Mimms were killed by Connie’s son Kevin Mizzano on February 5 in a quadruple...
Corsicana Pastors Knew Victims Of Quadruple Murder For Over 20 Years
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
European leaders in Moscow, Washington on Ukraine crisis