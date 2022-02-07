Gang members arrested by McAllen Border Agents
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX)– Three gang members were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol Station agents during the weekend.
Agents working near Havana, Texas arrested several subjects Feb. 5 who entered the country illegally including a Salvadoran adult male.
During the processing, the Salvadorian national was revealed to be a MS-13 gang member in records.
A group of five migrants attempted to avoid detection and were arrested by MCS agents on Feb. 6 in Hidalgo after entering the United States illegally.
At a Border Patrol processing facility, a male Salvadoran national,25, was identified as an MS-13 gang member.
The man has had multiple removals from the United States with his most recent removal in July 2021.
Agents apprehended a group of 21 migrants illegally present on Feb. 7 in Penitas, Texas.
Record checks identified a female Salvadoran national as a member of the 18th Street gang.
All subjects were processed accordingly.
