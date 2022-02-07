New Braunfels police attacked by man with sword

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A New Braunfels police officer was called to a disturbance that ended with a man attacking them with a sword.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. Feb. 6 at the 200 block of Redbud lane where a call was made about a suspicious person causing multiple disturbances.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and attempt to make contact with him. However, the suspect exited the residence with a sword and proceeded to lunge and swing the sword to an officer.

The officer fired his department issued firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect then attempted to flee back inside the residence so officers deployed a taser and were able to take the male into custody without further incident.

Paramedics with New Braunfels Fire & EMS responded to the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Jacob Leon Burzynski, 30, of New Braunfels, is in custody for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, pending his release from the hospital, with bond set at $100,000.

The officer was uninjured in the incident.

Per standard operating procedure, the investigation into the shooting is being independently conducted by the Texas Rangers and the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation.

