Advertisement

Police in Temple seek information regarding deadly wreck

Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road resulted in the death of a person involved in the crash.

The wreck happened at about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said two additional individuals involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with injuries.

The initial investigation revealed one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Anyone with information on the wreck should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

You can also call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’
Corsicana Police Department
Corsicana Police: Man had drugs in a drug free zone near school
A pipe burst in the foyer of the ceiling at Republic Gun Club, leaving the facility flooded.
Waco gun range closed after frozen pipe bursts, floods facility
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users