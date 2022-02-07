Police in Temple seek information regarding deadly wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road resulted in the death of a person involved in the crash.

The wreck happened at about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said two additional individuals involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with injuries.

The initial investigation revealed one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Anyone with information on the wreck should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

You can also call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

No further information was provided.

