Texas Border Patrol Agents Rescue Mother, 4-Year-Old Son From Trunk Of Car

(KFVS)
By CBSDFW.com staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican mother and her son from the trunk of a car at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on Feb. 5.

They were saved during one of three disrupted smuggling attempts that resulted in 10 arrests. The driver, a United States citizen and mother and son were placed under arrest and escorted into the checkpoint. Agents determined they were traveling in the trunk for more than an hour before reaching the checkpoint.

A day before, on Feb. 4, McAllen Border Patrol Station received information of a green Ford Explorer picking up possible non-citizens near Mission. An MCS agent found the SUV and conducted a vehicle stop. The driver and four passengers were all unlawfully present in the U.S. The migrants were nationals from Mexico and El Salvador. They were transported to the station and processed accordingly.

Later that evening, an RGV agent attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Dodge Charger near Encino. The car failed to yield and led agents on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the driver veered off the road, and agents observed multiple subjects flee into the brush. An El Salvadoran national was apprehended nearby. Agents never found the driver.

