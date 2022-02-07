Advertisement

Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’

FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the Rio Grande River at sunset. He was serving at the Texas-Mexico border in support of Operation Strong Safety on September 11, 2014.(Randall Stillinger / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier assigned to the Texas Army National Guard and serving in Operation Lone Star near the Texas-Mexico border died in a “non-mission related incident” on Monday, the Texas Military Department announced.

The name of the soldier is being withheld until 24 hours after the soldier’s family has been notified.

The soldier was injured in Brackettville, Texas and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for Texas Military Department.

“We are focused on supporting the Soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”

The cause of the soldier’s death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer,” Abbott said.

“The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment,” the governor further said, “The Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again.”

