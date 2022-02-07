Advertisement

Two teens in hospital after drive-by shooting in Killeen

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two boys, ages 13 and 15, are in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Killeen overnight.

Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a shots fired disturbance at 11:28 p.m. on January 6 in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the teenager suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were told the two victims were inside the residence when an unknown subject fired a firearm towards the window and struck the two boys.

The 15-year-old was transported to the Baylor Scott & White and the 13-year-old was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526T-TIPS (8477).

