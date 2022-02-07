Waco gun range closed after broken pipe floods facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Republic Gun Club, a full-service indoor gun range with retail and event venue space, is closed until the end of the week as crews work to clean up the mess left behind after a pipe burst during last week’s ice storm.

A crew with Specialty Restoration on Monday was busy drying the inside after the pipe burst in the foyer of the ceiling, leaving the facility flooded.

“Most of the floors were covered in water up to, probably, half inch deep and it covered the entire retail area,” owner Terry Flick said. “It covered all of our classrooms, part of our members lounge, all of the administration, and my office as well.”

Flick said he had just left the office Friday when temperatures were near freezing to get a notification minutes later from his alarm company that there was a problem.

Specialty Restoration is helping clean the inside of Republic Gun Club. (Courtesy Photos)

Without the City of Woodway’s quick response, Flick said, things could have been much worse.

“The folks with the City of Woodway police and fire - thank you very much for jumping in and helping us turn the water off,” he said.

The water did not make it to the back half of the facility, which includes the 19-lane gun range, but it did leave enough water behind for cleanup to take several days.

“They’ve got this huge tube that runs through the entire building, and it dries out the air,” Flick said. “And we also have about 30 fans in here drying the baseboards and the floors.”

Flick said the cleanup is going smoothly and he hopes to reopen Thursday or Friday.

Republic Gun Club is located at 19000 Woodway Drive.

