Advertisement

Waco gun range closed after broken pipe floods facility

A pipe burst in the foyer of the ceiling at Republic Gun Club, leaving the facility flooded.
A pipe burst in the foyer of the ceiling at Republic Gun Club, leaving the facility flooded.(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Republic Gun Club, a full-service indoor gun range with retail and event venue space, is closed until the end of the week as crews work to clean up the mess left behind after a pipe burst during last week’s ice storm.

A crew with Specialty Restoration on Monday was busy drying the inside after the pipe burst in the foyer of the ceiling, leaving the facility flooded.

“Most of the floors were covered in water up to, probably, half inch deep and it covered the entire retail area,” owner Terry Flick said.  “It covered all of our classrooms, part of our members lounge, all of the administration, and my office as well.”

Flick said he had just left the office Friday when temperatures were near freezing to get a notification minutes later from his alarm company that there was a problem.

Specialty Restoration is helping clean the inside of Republic Gun Club.
Specialty Restoration is helping clean the inside of Republic Gun Club.(Courtesy Photos)

Without the City of Woodway’s quick response, Flick said, things could have been much worse.

“The folks with the City of Woodway police and fire - thank you very much for jumping in and helping us turn the water off,” he said.

The water did not make it to the back half of the facility, which includes the 19-lane gun range, but it did leave enough water behind for cleanup to take several days.

“They’ve got this huge tube that runs through the entire building, and it dries out the air,” Flick said. “And we also have about 30 fans in here drying the baseboards and the floors.”

Flick said the cleanup is going smoothly and he hopes to reopen Thursday or Friday.

Republic Gun Club is located at 19000 Woodway Drive.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life

Latest News

Corsicana Police Department
Corsicana Police: Man had drugs in a drug free zone near school
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Gang members arrested by McAllen Border Agents