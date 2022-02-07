Advertisement

Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas

A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum...
A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped, police said.

The 58-year-old woman died Saturday after falling from a mast on the tall ship Elissa, which is berthed at Galveston’s seaport museum, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened that she wasn’t double-clipped in,” Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown said. “When she went to move from one location to another, she apparently slipped and fell.”

A spokesman for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which operates the ship and the museum, confirmed the death but declined to provide further details.

Training classes are held each year on the Elissa and they include lessons in sail rigging, which involves climbing up the ships masts, the newspaper reported. A training class had been scheduled to meet on Saturday, according to the foundation’s website.

The historical foundation brought the Elissa, which was built in 1877, from a scrapyard in Greece in 1978, according to the foundation. After restoration work, the ship opened as a floating museum and now has more than 40,000 visitors each year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed
Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans
Former Dallas County deputies plead guilty to looting Home Depot

Latest News

Cooking with Ke'Sha | Ep. 5
Connie and Bill Mimms were killed by Connie’s son Kevin Mizzano on February 5 in a quadruple...
Corsicana Pastors Knew Victims Of Quadruple Murder For Over 20 Years
Emily Schigut, who identifies as queer, decided to leave job as a fifth grade reading teacher...
A push to remove LGBTQ books in a Texas county could signal rising partisanship on school boards
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
Belton ISD considering new bond proposal