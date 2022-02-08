Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Amazing duo takes on tragedy to help others cope with loss

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Belton where a husband and wife team are taking on tragedy to help folks cope with loss on a physical and emotional le
By Pete Sousa
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Belton where a husband and wife team are taking on tragedy to help folks cope with loss on a physical and emotional level.

“We own a crime scene up business”, Kylie Abbatoye

Kylie and Josh Abbatoye do the unthinkable which is something very few of us think about at all.

They go into homes and clean up in the aftermath of horrible tragedies after police investigators are gone.

The couple started this inspired initiative after Kylie heard a heartbreaking story from a co-worker years ago.

“She said my boyfriend murdered my brother in our home 10 years ago and she talked about how traumatic the mess was in the house, and I said well who came to clean it? She said there were no resources. I went home, he was getting ready to retire and we just decided nobody should have to go through that.”, said Kylie

“She’s a psychiatric nurse so I mean she just has a huge heart. We just go in until the families tell us to go away, we’re pretty much there helping them out.”, Josh Abbatoye

JoELL Guzman nominated this thoughtful duo after working with them on a crises assistance program.

She says they make it their mission to help heal family members left behind after tragedy.

“They give without asking for things in return. You meet them, they’re family.”, JoELL Guzman

Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers welcomed the Abbatoyes to the Be Remarkable family with an incredible appreciation.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Belton where a husband and wife team are taking on...
Amazing duo takes on tragedy to help others cope with loss
Roni's Mac Bar, a customizable macaroni bar with over 20 toppings to choose from, just opened...
New Waco restaurant serves endless variety of tasty and peculiar macaroni dishes
The documentary "Killer House" tells the story of the Nugent’s discovering their dream home in...
Documentary details Shemane Nugent’s remarkable recovery after toxic mold nearly killed her
Billie Lu Lynch, 84, better known to all as “Boo,” is not only the district’s longtime...
Crawford ISD’s beloved “Boo” retiring after 50 years of service to the community