Be Remarkable: Amazing duo takes on tragedy to help others cope with loss

BELTON, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Belton where a husband and wife team are taking on tragedy to help folks cope with loss on a physical and emotional level.

“We own a crime scene up business”, Kylie Abbatoye

Kylie and Josh Abbatoye do the unthinkable which is something very few of us think about at all.

They go into homes and clean up in the aftermath of horrible tragedies after police investigators are gone.

The couple started this inspired initiative after Kylie heard a heartbreaking story from a co-worker years ago.

“She said my boyfriend murdered my brother in our home 10 years ago and she talked about how traumatic the mess was in the house, and I said well who came to clean it? She said there were no resources. I went home, he was getting ready to retire and we just decided nobody should have to go through that.”, said Kylie

“She’s a psychiatric nurse so I mean she just has a huge heart. We just go in until the families tell us to go away, we’re pretty much there helping them out.”, Josh Abbatoye

JoELL Guzman nominated this thoughtful duo after working with them on a crises assistance program.

She says they make it their mission to help heal family members left behind after tragedy.

“They give without asking for things in return. You meet them, they’re family.”, JoELL Guzman

Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers welcomed the Abbatoyes to the Be Remarkable family with an incredible appreciation.

