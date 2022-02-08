Advertisement

Burglars strike four businesses in Lampasas overnight

Suspects may have used bicycles during burglary spree
Surveillance images of the alleged burglars
Surveillance images of the alleged burglars(Lampasas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a series of burglaries that happened overnight involving teenagers who may have used bicycles to ride to the four locations targeted.

The burglaries happened the morning of January 8 at Mo Jo’s Coffee at 1008 S Key Avenue, the Donut Palace at 102 W 9th, Lucy Suz Flowers and Consignments at 108 S Walnut, and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant at 407 S Central Texas Expressway.

Police said the burglars forced their way inside each business, damaged the buildings and property inside, and stole property from each business.

“The burglars appear to be young, white males, possibly teenagers, or younger,” said Assistant Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.

The suspects are all wearing black with one wearing a black beanie and the other wearing a gray t-shirt pulled over his head.

Police said the burglars may have used bicycles for transportation between the businesses.

Among the stolen items are two large knives in sheaths to be worn on a belt, an AR-15 rifle and cash.

If you have any information, the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.00.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477 or call the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Two teens in hospital after drive-by shooting in Killeen
File Graphic
Texas police officer shoots man who attacked him with sword

Latest News

Human Trafficking Awareness from Global Connection International
Central Texas students educated about dangers of human trafficking
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Texas’ power grid held up during last week’s winter weather. Experts say it wasn’t seriously tested.
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street