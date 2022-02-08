Burglars strike four businesses in Lampasas overnight

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a series of burglaries that happened overnight involving teenagers who may have used bicycles to ride to the four locations targeted.

The burglaries happened the morning of January 8 at Mo Jo’s Coffee at 1008 S Key Avenue, the Donut Palace at 102 W 9th, Lucy Suz Flowers and Consignments at 108 S Walnut, and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant at 407 S Central Texas Expressway.

Police said the burglars forced their way inside each business, damaged the buildings and property inside, and stole property from each business.

“The burglars appear to be young, white males, possibly teenagers, or younger,” said Assistant Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings.

The suspects are all wearing black with one wearing a black beanie and the other wearing a gray t-shirt pulled over his head.

Police said the burglars may have used bicycles for transportation between the businesses.

Among the stolen items are two large knives in sheaths to be worn on a belt, an AR-15 rifle and cash.

If you have any information, the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.00.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477 or call the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.

