Central Texas students educated about dangers of human trafficking

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Teens in Marlin were given tools to help fight the fastest growing illegal enterprise, human trafficking.

Students at Marlin High School had a special presentation Tuesday from Global Connection International, an organization devoted to human trafficking awareness and prevention.

“It’s the fastest-growing illegal business in the world, there are over 40.3 million people being held against their will around the world, more than any time in history,” Jim Weber, President and CEO of Global Connection International, said.

It begins with our children. Weber said the average age of those first contacted by traffickers is 12 to 14. That’s why he wants to arm our children with knowledge.

“We can cut this off and stop it before it happens by getting them to make better choices online and get parents and kids talking and communities networking together,” Weber said.

Weber spoke to the students in small groups, showed them the apps they know and love and explained how they can put them at risk, and even compared conversations to be able to spot the red flags.

Marlin was the last stop in several Central Texas schools thanks to Rotary Club 5870 who made the arrangements.

“We have had such great reactions from all the schools we have gone to,” Beverly Luedke, District Governor of District 5870, said.

“Kids listen, they want to know what’s going on in their communities, especially with their phones, because they know what they are doing. We have been very well accepted not only through the students, the administration as well as the communities.”

Luedke said even parents tagged along to learn more and help protect those in our community.

“We want the kids to understand that this potential evil is out there, but they can be aware of it and can walk away from it and certainly protect their friends and family from it,” Luedke said.

Weber will now continue on from Texas to Arizona to continue to spread his message.

