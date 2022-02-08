Advertisement

City of Killeen to offer two COVID-19 testing sites

The City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Central College and healthcare provider, Curative to provide these services.(Michael Cantu)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two free COVID-19 testing sites will be available via appointments in Killeen.

The Family Aquatics Testing Kiosk will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8-12 at the 1700 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop,

Central Texas College will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8-13 at the 1901 block of S. Clear Creek Road.

Both sites provide the PCR testing and results will take two to four days to return. The tests are self-collected, nasal and saliva tests.

Appointments at both locations are encouraged. For the Family Aquatics Testing Kiosk, residents can visit cur.tv/Killeen.

Patients visiting Central Texas College can book appointments at DocsHealthTesting.com or by phone by texting “DOCstx” to “41411.”

