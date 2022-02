WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the second time in eight days Connally and La Vega went toe-to-toe on the basketball court.

The Lady Pirates beat Connally 63-26 to win the District 18-4A Title.

The Connally boys beat La Vega 64-51 to complete the season sweep over the Pirates.

