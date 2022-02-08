Advertisement

Gov. Abbott releases 2022 Report to the People of Texas

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott released his “2022 Report to the People of Texas” where he looks back at all that was accomplished by and for the people of Texas over the previous year and sharing his vision for the year ahead.

This is the Governor’s fourth Report to the People since taking office in 2015.

It is released in interim years when the Texas Legislature does not meet and no formal State of the State address is given.

“Texas shines as a beacon of hope, prosperity, and freedom—an economic and innovation powerhouse offering unmatched opportunities for families and businesses to grow and succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “As we have seen in years past, when tested by fire, flood, or hurricane, Texans respond with resilience and calm resolve. Just as we overcame those challenges, we continue to overcome the challenges of the global pandemic. And with neighbors helping neighbors, our communities are rebounding.”

The Report to the People includes a summary of the 87th Legislative Sessions and landmark legislation centered around Texans and the Governor’s priorities: building a state that is safer, freer, healthier and more prosperous.

It also includes an overview of some of the programs, grants, and initiatives within the Office of the Governor dedicated to broadening the path to opportunity for more families.

The Report includes updates on the state’s pandemic response and recovery programs and on the Governor’s decisive actions to secure the border.

It also highlights the dedication of Texas law enforcement officers and emergency responders, our men and women in uniform, and everyday Texans who help keep our communities safe.

In looking ahead, Governor Abbott notes, “The story of Texas has long been written by men and women who look to the horizon and see the possible, beyond all obstacles near and far. Texas is still the new frontier, a place where opportunity is abundant, where free enterprise flourishes, and where dreams, and families, and jobs grow… Our past is but prologue; the greatest chapters have yet to be written. And the Lone Star State is brimming with promise!”

Read the Governor’s Report to the People of Texas.

