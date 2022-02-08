Killeen releases report on handling of days-long boil order

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After low chlorine residuals in Killeen, the city issued a city-wide boil order that lasted ten days from October 19 to the 29th, an event it now says could have been handled better after releasing an after action report to council this month.

The report noted four areas of improvement.

The first, is to establish chlorine residual testing as regular yearly maintenance. Low chlorine residuals are what caused the boil order in October and Public Works now says the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District will test the levels yearly starting February of 2023.

The city is also adding three chlorine booster stations as recommended by WCID, not having them during the boil order was a contributing factor to how long it lasted. Public Works says three were installed during the boil notice, and three more are currently in the works.

Another area to improve was the number of staff trained on complex water systems. The report found that those who knew the systems knew them well, but there were so few that it led to long days during a prolonged event like the one they saw in October. In response, they say several staff members took the first part of a training at the end of last year and will finish the training next week.

Finally the city found its communication to the public could have been better.

“Some of the messaging that was put out in the boil order notice as far as what you could do with the water in terms of washing hands taking showers was not clear, and it took us several days to clear that up and get ahead of that,” Jeremy Reynolds, Public Works Director, explained.

He says they’re working to create graphics and more clear messaging for the next event.

The review also found things the city did well, like its ability to quickly distribute water to people who could not boil it on their own.

“A strength we saw was water distribution that started immediately. It was discussed day one of this operation and by day two we had water to distribute to the public,” Reynolds said.

Following the boil order notice, the Bell County WCID performed chlorine conversion for Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation through November 21.

Since then, Reynolds says levels in Killeen have been great.

“Since the chlorine conversion we are sitting at 2.3, I think the lowest we’ve seen is 1.5 which is extremely extremely well.”

Killeen’s annual score from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality maintained a superior rating, that its held since February of 2019, despite October’s event. Reynold’ says the boil order notice did not negatively affect the cities standing in water maintinence.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.