Advertisement

From Little Rock to Waco: Coaches share important stories with students at University

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In honor of Black History Month, University High School head football coach Kent Laster invited former Baylor track and field coach Clyde Hart to speak with his team.

The two are connected in a very unique way. They both coached at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, but sixty years apart.

Coach Laster recently left the job at Little Rock Central to come to Waco. Laster was the first black head football coach at the school.

Coach Hart left in 1963. He was there in 1957 for the Little Rock Nine crisis and shared those stories with the University students.

Together, they impacted the future generations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed

Latest News

From Little Rock to Waco: Coaches share important stories with students at University
Baylor gets 13th consecutive win over Texas
Smith, No. 9 Baylor women rally past No. 13 Texas, 63-55
#10 Kansas beats #8 Baylor
8th ranked Bears blown out by No. 10 Kansas
Baylor's Jordan Lewis shoots a free throw in front of a packed Baylor student section.
Baylor knocks off Texas in top-15 matchup