From Little Rock to Waco: Coaches share important stories with students at University

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In honor of Black History Month, University High School head football coach Kent Laster invited former Baylor track and field coach Clyde Hart to speak with his team.

The two are connected in a very unique way. They both coached at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, but sixty years apart.

Coach Laster recently left the job at Little Rock Central to come to Waco. Laster was the first black head football coach at the school.

Coach Hart left in 1963. He was there in 1957 for the Little Rock Nine crisis and shared those stories with the University students.

Together, they impacted the future generations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.