Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A GoFundMe started by a local business owner has received over $100,000 in donations, but he will not be taking that money.

Van Tran, the owner of Nam Café, started the fund for one of his employee’s family. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a babysitter. The child’s mother, Fidelina Velasquez works at Nam but is currently with him in Houston where he spent days on life-support. Velasquez said her baby is doing better but continues to undergo surgeries for his injuries including brain damage and internal bleeding.

Since Wednesday night, the GoFundMe has received about $105,000 which will be given to Adrian’s family for medical bills and costs that come from taking off work. Individuals donated to the fund anywhere from $5 to $2,000. Tran said when he started the GoFundMe, they were just looking for some way to help and was shocked by what happened next.

“I posted about 11:30 and then in the next 24 hours we hit I think $70,000,” Tran said. “It [blew] my mind. I don’t think anybody expected it but it tells you that there’s still a lot of good people out there and we live in a community that cares for each other. I experienced that when the pandemic happened and without this community we wouldn’t be here. They gathered and helped us small businesses and now they gather and help Adrian and his family.”

Velasquez was at work when she got the call about Adrian. She speaks Spanish, the following quotes have been translated into English.

“My son was practically dead. It’s so painful, everything that happened. Truly, I did not expect this to happen to my boy because [the babysitter] hurt him so much. I don’t understand, truly. She should have told me she couldn’t watch my kids. I wouldn’t have left him with her. It would have been easier for her to tell me that than to get to this point,” Velasquez said.

Since the GoFundMe was posted, almost $105,000 has been raised for Adrian and his family. Tran said 100% of the funds are going to the family and hopes it will help as they transition from this tragedy.

“The number may be big but if you think about it there’s a lot of stuff, they’ll need every penny of it. You’re looking at medical bills, hospital bills, cost of living. Fidalina, the mother, will not be able to work any longer. She will be full time care taker for both of the children. And depending on what condition Adrian will have and if he will make it or [fully recover], that’s its own question mark,” Tran said.

As the money stress is taken away, Velasquez said they are still unsure what Adrian’s future will look like.

“The money from the GoFundMe will help us pay our medical bills, all of the costs associated with future medical treatment. He’s going to have a second surgery this week and doctor’s say they are hoping there is good news after that. They had told that because of the damage he suffered to his brain, he may not recover completely and may have complications in the future. But let’s hope in God that’s not the case,” Velasquez said.

Tran said even though there’s a language barrier, his employees are family and this situation has effected everyone.

“Sometimes you can feel in their sentences, in their words even though you don’t fully understand them you know that their feelings are hurt and how tough it is to go through that,” Tran said.

Tran and Velasquez thanked anyone who donated, prayed and offered support during this difficult time.

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child. She was arrested by College Station police on Feb. 1. Lopez-Vasquez remains in custody at the Brazos County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

