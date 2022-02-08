Advertisement

Man sought in Texas killing arrested in Alabama

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — A man sought on capital murder and other charges in a killing near the Mexican border in Texas was arrested in north Alabama, authorities said.

Jose Angel Becerra, 20, of Fyffe was taken into custody by a team of local police and federal officers on Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A photo shared on social media showed the man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around.

Becerra was wanted in McAllen, Texas, on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a weapon, the statement said.

McAllen Police
Becerra was arrested in what was considered a gang-related shooting involving a botched drug deal in the Rio Grande Valley when he was a teenager, WDEF-TV reported. Authorities didn’t indicate how he got to Alabama or how long he had been in the state.

Officers were negotiating with the man when he ran away, the statement said, but he was captured quickly.

