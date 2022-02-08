Advertisement

Meals on Wheels wait list growing leaving hundreds of Central Texas seniors hungry

The waiting list to become a Meals on Wheels Waco client is growing, officials say.
The waiting list to become a Meals on Wheels Waco client is growing, officials say.(Photo: Meals on Wheels Waco)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s winter storm, combines with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, has amplified the need to feed the elderly in our area.

According to officials with Meals on Wheels Waco, their waiting list is growing.

“Never a day goes by without at least one call,” said Debbie King, CEO of Meals on Wheels Waco.

As of Monday, more than 200 senior citizens are waiting for meals.

“They can’t get out and get food easily, and we want to get feeding them,” said King.

King says, during last week’s storm, they couldn’t drive to deliver food for safety reasons, so they delivered extra food to clients ahead of time before the storm hit.

Severe weather events highlight the need to take care of the vulnerable, King says.

“I do believe it amplifies the need when we see winter storms,” said King. “That’s when people think to check on their elderly family and the people that might need some help and then they refer them to us.”

But the problem is...those referrals are adding up.

King says they’re running out of funds, and to get seniors off the wait list, the need more resources.

“Right now we’re in need of additional funding because we’re maxing-out state and federal funding, we have to expand just a little bit more in order to get these people off,” said King. “We also need more volunteers because the number of people that need to go on will require a few more volunteers to get the area covered.”

If you’d like to donate to Meals on Wheels Waco or volunteer visit mowwaco.org or call (254) 752-0316.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
File Graphic
Gunman murders parents and son before killing himself, Corsicana Police say
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed

Latest News

boiling water notice in Killeen
Killeen releases report on handling of days-long boil order
. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby
boiling water notice in Killeen
Killeen boil water report released
Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is battling terminal brain and spine cancer.
Texas boy with terminal cancer who dreamed of being a Trooper gets his DPS boots