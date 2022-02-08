Meals on Wheels wait list growing leaving hundreds of Central Texas seniors hungry

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s winter storm, combines with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, has amplified the need to feed the elderly in our area.

According to officials with Meals on Wheels Waco, their waiting list is growing.

“Never a day goes by without at least one call,” said Debbie King, CEO of Meals on Wheels Waco.

As of Monday, more than 200 senior citizens are waiting for meals.

“They can’t get out and get food easily, and we want to get feeding them,” said King.

King says, during last week’s storm, they couldn’t drive to deliver food for safety reasons, so they delivered extra food to clients ahead of time before the storm hit.

Severe weather events highlight the need to take care of the vulnerable, King says.

“I do believe it amplifies the need when we see winter storms,” said King. “That’s when people think to check on their elderly family and the people that might need some help and then they refer them to us.”

But the problem is...those referrals are adding up.

King says they’re running out of funds, and to get seniors off the wait list, the need more resources.

“Right now we’re in need of additional funding because we’re maxing-out state and federal funding, we have to expand just a little bit more in order to get these people off,” said King. “We also need more volunteers because the number of people that need to go on will require a few more volunteers to get the area covered.”

If you’d like to donate to Meals on Wheels Waco or volunteer visit mowwaco.org or call (254) 752-0316.

