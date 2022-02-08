New Waco restaurant serves endless variety of tasty and peculiar macaroni dishes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A restaurant serving up macaroni just about any way you can dream it is opening shop in Central Texas.

Roni’s Mac Bar, a customizable macaroni bar with more than 20 toppings to choose from, just opened its doors as the latest addition to Union Hall in downtown Waco.

“We’ve done the math with all our toppings. We think there are like 700 trillion different combinations that are possible with everything we have,” said owner Frank Senese.

Roni’s is the latest business venture from Frank and his wife Mary, who also own Dough Re Mi in Belton and Waco, a business which specializes in edible cookie dough made without raw eggs.

Frank and Mary weren’t sure they’d open the mac and cheese store until the perfect spot became available right next to their location in Union Hall.

“We thought of it as a perfect opportunity to open a new restaurant with a food that we already love and really admire,” Mary said. “It’s also super kid friendly and just really the perfect entrée for pretty much anyone of any age. "

The menu includes everything from toppings like Texas barbeque to Hawaiian, garden, pizza, taco and buffalo themed entrees.

And if the combinations listed on the menu doesn’t suite you, you can build your own.

“We have a lot of different ones to choose from, but the main draw is that it’s build your own,” Frank said.

Side items include garlic bread, cheesy broccoli, chili, and cookies which are plant based and dairy free.

“We have Sweet Enough Cookies which is a great brand, a local brand that sells vegan. They’re kind of like cookie stuffed cookies so definitely check out our menu,” Frank said.

While they’ve already opened for business, the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Roni’s Mac Bar will be February 12 at 11 a.m.

Business hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Union Hall is located at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco.

