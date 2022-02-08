Advertisement

Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire

Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22(Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22, was immediately identified as the man who drove up to a vehicle on Highway 84 and opened fire, said Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

The shooting reportedly happened on Sunday, January 30 near CR-601.

Deputies received a call from a person who said the driver of a vehicle pulled up beside them on the road and then someone fired several rounds from inside the vehicle in their direction.

Shipley said that while speaking with the victims, deputies immediately identified Hicks as the person responsible because of the vehicle description and comments Hicks had allegedly made to the victims in the past.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Hicks and he was taken into custody on Monday, January 31.

Hicks is charged with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault (date, family, house) with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Freestone County Jail on bonds totaling $275,000.

