Sunny & Nice Workweek... Turning Cooler This Weekend!

The forecast for the coming days is straightforward; we’re expecting a lot of sunshine to be joined by warmer-than-normal temperatures with no rainfall. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will make it into the upper 60s, and we will likely see low-70s return on Friday. With the clear skies and dry air in place, we will see cool mornings in the 30s. So jackets will likely be needed in the mornings, but not during the afternoon.

We are tracking some changes though, as a strong cold front slides through likely Saturday morning. With a morning arrival of the front, we’re expecting temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 50s and then cool a bit during the afternoon and strong north winds return. The front’s timing isn’t set in stone yet and there’s a chance it could move through around sunrise. If that’s the case, high temperatures may only reach the low-to-mid 50s and just stay there for most of the day. Temperatures should drop below freezing again Saturday night with highs staying near the 60° mark Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s early next week with 70s returning mid-week! Another cold front swings through around Wednesday or Thursday bringing us only a 20% chance of rain. Next week’s front should drop temperatures around 10° or so too.

