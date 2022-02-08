Texas Teachers Union Warns Of School Staffing Crisis

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas school districts may be facing an impending staffing crisis, warns a union representing school employees across the state.

In a news conference Monday, Feb. 7, Texas American Federation of Teachers announced a survey sent to its 65,000 members, found two-thirds had in the last year considered leaving the profession.

The union represents teachers, as well as librarians, counselors, bus drivers, and custodians.

“These aren’t folks who hate what they do. They want to stay,” said Texas AFT President Zeph Capo.

He shared a compilation of video testimony from several teachers.

“I’ve heard more than last year people just having breakdowns and heightened anxiety,” said George Cuba, a math teaching assistant with Irving ISD, on the pressure educators are under.

“I personally am in survival mode,” chimed in another.

The union says there are not enough people entering the profession to replace those looking to leave.

“It’s been affecting almost every district at this point,” said Cuba. “Not just teacher, but staff shortages.”

Capo says staff feel a lack of respect in everything from how little they’re paid to how much they’re trusted to do their jobs.

Texas teachers, the union reports, have an average salary of $57,000, well below the national average of $65,000

Teachers report they’re also weary of politically divisive debates over what books they have in their classrooms, how they address racial inequality, and whether their district requires masks.

The union says only 12% of members it surveyed reported feeling safe at work during the latest COVID-19 surge.

In many cases, they felt their health concerns were being dismissed.

The union said it’s asking that teachers be provided with N95 masks and given paid time off when they’re sick.

It also wants to see more retention bonuses or, better yet, more permanent pay increases.

It’s planning a statewide listening tour to hear from those with input on these issues.

