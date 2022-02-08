Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.

Police were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. on February 7 to the 2900 block of N. 21st where Anderson and the shooting victim were in an argument.

When officers arrived, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the home. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

He eventually exited the residence and officers took him into custody.

Anderson is in the McLennan County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information is available.

