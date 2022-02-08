Advertisement

Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.

Police were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. on February 7 to the 2900 block of N. 21st where Anderson and the shooting victim were in an argument.

When officers arrived, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the home. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

He eventually exited the residence and officers took him into custody.

Anderson is in the McLennan County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Two teens in hospital after drive-by shooting in Killeen
File Graphic
Texas police officer shoots man who attacked him with sword

Latest News

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Man sought in Texas killing arrested in Alabama
Texas Teachers Union Warns Of School Staffing Crisis
FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class...
Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates
An injection well facility just outside of Odessa, seen on Jan. 31.
Earthquakes in Texas doubled in 2021. Scientists cite years of oil companies injecting sludgy water underground.