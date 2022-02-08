Warmer-than-normal conditions expected, but another drop in temps arrives soon

The forecast for the coming days is straightforward; we’re expecting a lot of sunshine to be joined by warmer-than-normal temperatures with no rainfall. Sure, we have a cold front swinging through on Wednesday, but the next cold front that’ll actually have a noticeably impact on our weather arrives on Saturday. Today’s weather will be gorgeous! The cold start we’ll have this morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, will about face when the sun comes up. We’re expecting temperatures to warm through the 40s and 50s by lunch time with mid-60s by the end of the afternoon. The first of three fronts over the next 10 days arrives tomorrow. Wednesday’s front shifts the winds to come from the north, but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday with highs both day in the mid-to-upper 60s. By Friday, highs are expected to peak in the low 70s!

What will be a phenomenal end to the work week with well-warmer than normal (but comfortable) temperatures will be replaced by colder weather this weekend. A strong cold front slides through likely Saturday morning. With a morning arrival of the front, we’re expecting temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 50s and then cool a bit during the afternoon and strong north winds return. The front’s timing isn’t set in stone yet and there’s a chance it could move through around sunrise. If that’s the case, high temperatures may only reach the low-to-mid 50s and just stay there for most of the day. Temperatures should drop below freezing again Saturday night with highs staying near the 60° mark Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s early next week with 70s returning mid-week! Another cold front swings through around Wednesday or Thursday bringing us only a 20% chance of rain. Next week’s front should drop temperatures around 10° or so too.

