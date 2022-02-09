Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Garland Police Department on Wednesday announced that Crime Stoppers has increased its reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a triple-murder suspect Abel Acosta, considered armed and dangerous.

The 14-year-old boy, wanted on capital murder charges, is accused of killing shooting four teenagers, killing three, inside a Garland gas station on the day after Christmas.

Police said Acosta walked into a Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of West Walnut Street and simply opened fire.

Police said the boy’s father, Richard Acosta, was seen driving his son to the store the night of December 26. The father is also accused of being the getaway driver after his son opened fire at the gas station.

Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in connection to a triple murder in Garland, Texas. (Garland Police Department)

Richard Acosta, who turned himself in on December 27, was charged with Capital Murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

An attorney representing the father said his client is innocent. The attorney said the father initially went into the store alone to pick up medicine for his wife and that after he got back into his pickup, his son said he needed something and went inside alone. The attorney said the father heard gunfire but didn’t know the source.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information regarding the whereabouts of Abel Acosta, you are asked to call Homicide Investigator Lucas Shupe at 972-485-4869.

Police described Abel Acosta as a “light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes.” The boy is about 5′05″ and weighs around 125 pounds.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or by logging on to their website.

Radio owner Jerry Reynolds is offering an additional $5,000 in the case, making the total reward $15,000.

