Beto tries to turn the tide in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Waco Tuesday night.

“I want to make sure that the best jobs in America are created right here in Texas, that we have a world-class system of public education because we’ve gotten behind our public school educators, and that everyone who needs to can see a doctor because we’ve expanded Medicaid and so they are healthy and well enough to life to their full potential,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke is trying to win over the state of Texas, but historically Republican McLennan County might be a tougher sell than most.

“It may not be so much a red county as one that doesn’t vote to its full potential,” O’Rourke told KWTX.

O’Rourke says his reason for returning to McLennan County is to connect with people who may feel “written off” or “counted out” on issues he believes matter most to Texans.

“Lowering utility bills, focusing on public education, creating better jobs and expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor; these are things that the people of Texas want, and and we’re showing up here today to talk about how we deliver them when I’m Governor,” said O’Rourke.

The former Congressman from El Paso and failed U.S. Senate and Presidential candidate is stumping all over the state, hoping for a better outcome this time around.

A couple hundred supporters came out to Brazos Park Ease in Waco to hear what he had to say.

“It’s clear that the Republican party has lost its way,” said Mary Duty, Chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party. “But we’re going to keep fighting for what’s right.”

Taking aim at current Governor Greg Abbott, O’Rourke focused his speech on energy and failures of last year’s winter storm.

“What I’m hearing back from the people is Waco is they don’t like paying 20-50 bucks more per month on utility bills to clean up a mess that the Governor made in the first place,” said O’Rourke.

According to the Texas Ethics Commission, the O’Rourke campaign’s first round of reported fundraising figures, $7.2 million, are higher than any Texas Democrat in state history.

Still, Abbott’s reelection war chest of $55 million is far bigger.

While O’Rourke still technically has to win the primary in March, he’s expected to faceoff against Abbott in the fall.

Early voting begins Feb. 14.

If O’Rourke wins in the fall, he’ll be the first Democratic Governor since Ann Richards in 1994.

