Advertisement

Beto tries to turn the tide in McLennan County

Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was stumping in Waco Tuesday night.
Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was stumping in Waco Tuesday night.(Photo by Bill Gowdy)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Waco Tuesday night.

“I want to make sure that the best jobs in America are created right here in Texas, that we have a world-class system of public education because we’ve gotten behind our public school educators, and that everyone who needs to can see a doctor because we’ve expanded Medicaid and so they are healthy and well enough to life to their full potential,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke is trying to win over the state of Texas, but historically Republican McLennan County might be a tougher sell than most.

“It may not be so much a red county as one that doesn’t vote to its full potential,” O’Rourke told KWTX.

O’Rourke says his reason for returning to McLennan County is to connect with people who may feel “written off” or “counted out” on issues he believes matter most to Texans.

“Lowering utility bills, focusing on public education, creating better jobs and expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor; these are things that the people of Texas want, and and we’re showing up here today to talk about how we deliver them when I’m Governor,” said O’Rourke.

The former Congressman from El Paso and failed U.S. Senate and Presidential candidate is stumping all over the state, hoping for a better outcome this time around.

A couple hundred supporters came out to Brazos Park Ease in Waco to hear what he had to say.

“It’s clear that the Republican party has lost its way,” said Mary Duty, Chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party. “But we’re going to keep fighting for what’s right.”

Taking aim at current Governor Greg Abbott, O’Rourke focused his speech on energy and failures of last year’s winter storm.

“What I’m hearing back from the people is Waco is they don’t like paying 20-50 bucks more per month on utility bills to clean up a mess that the Governor made in the first place,” said O’Rourke.

According to the Texas Ethics Commission, the O’Rourke campaign’s first round of reported fundraising figures, $7.2 million, are higher than any Texas Democrat in state history.

Still, Abbott’s reelection war chest of $55 million is far bigger.

While O’Rourke still technically has to win the primary in March, he’s expected to faceoff against Abbott in the fall.

Early voting begins Feb. 14.

If O’Rourke wins in the fall, he’ll be the first Democratic Governor since Ann Richards in 1994.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Texas teenager
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street

Latest News

File Graphic
Suspect in Navarro County murder arrested in Houston area
Central Texas students educated about dangers of human trafficking
Educating Children about Human Trafficking
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Human Trafficking Awareness from Global Connection International
Central Texas students educated about dangers of human trafficking