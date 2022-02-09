Burglars strike Central Texas gun store during ice storm, steal dozens of firearms

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the burglars who struck a local gun store during the winter ice storm and stole 69 firearms.

The ATF identified the gun store as Atwood’s Ranch & Home, located at 4501 Interstate-35. The burglars struck the store sometime between late January 3 and the early-morning hours of January 4.

Surveillance images of the suspects (Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

“A group of heathens were in town during the late-night hours of February 3rd and braved the cold to break into our local Atwood’s to steal a total of 69 firearms,” the Lacy Lakeview Police Department said in a Facebook post, “We’ll dub this boy band ‘OuttaSync’ with the hilarious performance they put forth into obtaining these firearms.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Surveillance images of suspects (Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

Surveillance footage of the getaway vehicle (Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

