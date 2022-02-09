Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A Waco man is warning others to keep a close eye on your vehicles after having a hole drilled into the gas tank of his vehicle.

On his way home, Daniel Fuentes decided to stop at a gas station.

“I think it was around 8 o’clock,” Fuentes said.

“I went to the gas station. I filled up. It was a little strange because I rarely top my fuel all the way off.”

It wasn’t until the next morning, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I got in the car, turned it on, and the gas light was on,” Fuentes said.

“I was like how can that be when I just filled it up last night.”

He got out and noticed a hole drilled into his gas tank and some of the gas still spilled in the parking lot.

He called Waco Police to show them the hole and even found the shavings left behind from the drill.

Fuentes says this now forces him to balance calling his insurance company, getting his vehicle in for repairs, and getting ahold of a rental car.

“It makes sense with gas prices going up,” Fuentes said.

“Mentally I’m just kind of overwhelmed. It’s a big headache.”

Fuentes says others need to keep their eyes peeled so this doesn’t happen to you and be aware of anything suspicious.

“If you see something out of the ordinary or something you don’t see every day, say something,” he said.

Waco Police say there are a few things you can do to protect yourself. Park your car in a garage if you can, try to park in a well-lit area if you do park outdoors, and if you know you park your vehicle outside, it may be a good idea to have cameras set up.

If something like this does happen to you, contact your local law enforcement.

