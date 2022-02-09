Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in McGregor on Wednesday morning
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of N. Tyler Street on Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 6 a.m.

A single family lived in the home and they made it out safely, officials said.

Crews extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to surrounding structures, officials said.

McGregor, Moody and Crawford Fire Departments were on scene.

The family was renting the home and the homeowner is providing them a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

