Advertisement

House fire in Killeen leaves seven people homeless

The fire at a residence near Kern and Garth displaced seven people.
The fire at a residence near Kern and Garth displaced seven people.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The American Red Cross is reaching out to a Central Texas family to provide any assistance they may need after a fire ravaged their home on Wednesday, February 9.

The Killeen and Fort Hood fire departments responded to the residential fire near Kern Road and Garth Drive at about 1:25 p.m.

A passerby called in the fire after witnessing black smoke coming from the garage area. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were emanating from the structure.

Officials said an adult and three children were at home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt, but seven people living in the home will have to look for a place to stay because the home is “uninhabitable.”

The cause is under investigation.

House Fire in Killeen
House Fire in Killeen(Killeen FD)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.
Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff
Home in Corsicana where a gunman shot and killed his parents.
Corsicana Murders: 5th victim, gunman’s 2nd son, removed from life support
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’

Latest News

File Photo
Texas high school basketball player dies during game
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Surveillance footage of the suspects.
Burglars strike Central Texas gun store during ice storm, steal dozens of firearms