House fire in Killeen leaves seven people homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The American Red Cross is reaching out to a Central Texas family to provide any assistance they may need after a fire ravaged their home on Wednesday, February 9.

The Killeen and Fort Hood fire departments responded to the residential fire near Kern Road and Garth Drive at about 1:25 p.m.

A passerby called in the fire after witnessing black smoke coming from the garage area. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were emanating from the structure.

Officials said an adult and three children were at home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt, but seven people living in the home will have to look for a place to stay because the home is “uninhabitable.”

The cause is under investigation.

House Fire in Killeen (Killeen FD)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.