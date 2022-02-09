Advertisement

Texas man at US checkpoint arrested due to arrest warrant for child fondling

McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa Bridge. (TxDOT/file)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a McAllen resident with a warrant for child fondling.

Carlos Giles, 31, arrived from Mexico on Feb. 8 at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge where an officer immediately secured him after discovering Giles was a possible match to an arrest warrant.

Biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from the McAllen Police Department.

Giles is charged with child fondling, a second-degree felony.

“CBP officers apprehended this subject who will now have his day in court to face his charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “We are always vigilant in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children.”

The McAllen Police Department arrived to take custody of the suspect and transported him to the McAllen City Jail.

