Mental health struggles continue to increase, fueled by pandemic

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The “new normal” changes every day in America and that doesn’t exclude the mental health challenges that came with the isolation and fear associated with the pandemic.

“We just need more therapists, there’s not enough people to do the work,” said Dr. Stephanie Waitt of Texoma Specialty Counseling.

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic.

“We’re social creatures so we need to be connected,” said Dr. Waitt.

While no one is immune to mental health struggles, there are some signs to look out for.

“You’re worried, you don’t feel okay, you don’t feel safe, you don’t feel settled, your heart is racing, you might feel like you’re having a heart attack, you might feel like you can’t breathe, you might feel like you’re dying,” said Dr. Waitt.

If you recognize these in yourself or a loved one, the next step is to seek help.

“If you’re sick and having a heart attack you go to a doctor, so if you’re anxious, go talk to someone who is going to make you feel better about that anxiety.”

The effects of the pandemic could last for an entire generation but if we want to speed up the healing process, Dr. Waitt says we need people.

“Whether that’s online or that’s one on one, you know in person.”

