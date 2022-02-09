‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Operation Washout 2.0,” a law enforcement operation involving multiple agencies in Central Texas, resulted in the arrest of 250 individuals, including felons and gang members, and the seizure of weapons and narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officials said 162 felony warrants were served and this resulted in the arrest of 201 felons or gang members.

Investigators also seized 42 firearms, nearly 230 pounds of marijuana, and other drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. Authorities also seized $53,379 in currency.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

“This is a prime example of how the city, county, state and federal agencies, when they come together and work together, you get results like this,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, “No one agency can do something like this on their own.”

Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble praised the operation for getting dangerous criminals off the streets.

“We have experienced violence. We have seen our officers, our civilians and even children in our communities hurt by people who are prohibited from carrying weapons and those who sell drugs in our communities,” Kimble said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.