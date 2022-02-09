Peaks and valleys in the temperature forecast through next week

We’re getting to that time of year when freezing temperatures are more difficult to come by but 70s come around a lot more frequently. We have both freezing temperatures and 70s in the forecast over the next 10 days thanks to a pair of cold fronts swinging through. We actually have a trio of fronts if you count the front swinging through this morning. Outside of the wind shifting to the north, you won’t notice the cold front’s arrival since morning temperatures are 5° to 15° warmer than yesterday morning and afternoon highs may be a touch warmer than yesterday! We’re expecting widespread sunshine with upper 60s but a stray 70° temperature is possible too. We may feel the effects from today’s front tonight as temperatures start out a touch cooler than yesterday in the mid-30s. Despite that cold morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon with mid-70s returning Friday.

The first real cold front moves through Saturday morning. Morning temperatures Saturday should remain in the 60s until the front arrives and then will likely drop into the 40s and 50s as the front arrives around sunrise. Even with full sunshine and a few clouds overhead, highs Saturday may be stuck in the low-to-mid 50s. Sub-freezing temperatures return Sunday morning but we’ll quickly reverse direction as southerly winds draw up moisture and warmth. We’ll reach the mid-60s Sunday with some mid-to-upper 60s Monday. 70s are back Tuesday and Wednesday as gusty south winds return in advance of a strong front moving through Wednesday into Thursday. The mid-week front is expected to bring a decent chance of rain to our area, potentially with 1″ rainfall totals for the first time since October, and a big temperature drop from the 70s into the 50s.

