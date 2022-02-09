Advertisement

Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.((Pfizer via AP) | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals 12 and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children age 6 to 18.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company said it expects that decision in the second half of the year.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.
Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff
Home in Corsicana where a gunman shot and killed his parents.
Corsicana Murders: 5th victim, gunman’s 2nd son, removed from life support
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’

Latest News

Fake tags can be used by criminals to remain anonymous from law enforcement or by people whose...
Head of Texas DMV resigns amid pressure to stop widespread sale of fake paper license plates
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout