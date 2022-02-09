Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

