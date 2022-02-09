Redistricting changes may mean Central Texans voting for new candidates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When you head to vote in the primary next week, you may be voting for a new candidate, and that’s not just because there are new candidates running for office. Due to redistricting, some Central Texans are living in new districts.

The process happens every 10 years after the census. That means the boundaries for the areas our lawmakers represent are re-drawn to make sure the population in each one is roughly the same. It happens across the country in each state, and sometimes all the way down to the city council and school board level.

In Texas, the congressional and state district lines are re-drawn by the legislature. The population grew over the last decade, so some Texans will be voting for a brand-new member of Congress.

Dr. Jon Taylor, a professor of political science at University of Texas at San Antonio, said for many years, and across the country, the process of redistricting has been very divisive.

“Partisan politics comes into play. Incumbency protection comes into play,” Dr. Taylor said. “You can draw these really crazy quilt gerrymander districts in which, you know, it... makes no geographical sense whatsoever. Just really odd shapes and patterns. We’ve seen this for years, both by Republicans and Democrats alike.”

In Central Texas, voters will be choosing a new candidate for State House District 13, which includes parts of East Waco around Baylor University, and goes east, including Mexia and Marlin. Before, much of that was District 12.

State representative Doc Anderson’s district, 56, also changed, to include West. Previously, West was represented by Kyle Kacal and District 12, but that has shifted further south and east.

It’s not just state representatives seeing changes--Senator Brian Birdwell now represents Hamilton in Central Texas. Congressman Pete Session’s district shifted further north and east--he no longer represents parts of Bryan and College Station.

“Understand that you might not have the same member of you might not have the same city council member, the same county commissioner, the same school board member, the same state rep, state senator or even member of congress,” Dr. Taylor said. “It’s quite possible.”

Governor Greg Abbott signed the maps into law last year; however, the maps do face several legal challenges. At least one claims the districts discriminate against voters of color. The Texas Tribune has an interactive map where you can enter your address and see who your representative is. If you have questions about if you’re registered to vote, and where, you can head to votetexas.gov to look up your information.

