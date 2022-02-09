Sunshine & 70s to finish the work-week

So we had a cold front move through today... it was one you might barely notice. All it did for us was give us a northerly component to the wind and reinforce the dry air. Tonight is chilly as we dip down into the mid 30s, but most everyone should stay above the freezing mark. Nice weather sticks with us for the rest of the week, before some more note-worthy changes come this weekend.

A subtle southwest wind comes back tomorrow and that will slowly warm afternoon highs into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. This is a reminder to get outside as much as you can this week! Our next cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning and brings a cool down for the weekend. The cool down this weekend won’t bring the arctic chill back, but highs will fall to the 50s Saturday with a gusty north wind. It also brings a light freeze to start Super Bowl Sunday. Around game time, temperatures are back into the low to mid 60s.

We aren’t tracking rain chances with this weekend’s front, but next week looks like we might have a better shot for some rain. Wednesday into Thursday another front comes in and this time it could bring a decent chance of rain, potentially with 1″ rainfall totals for the first time since October, and a big temperature drop from the 70s into the 50s.

