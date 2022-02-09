Temple Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of S. First Street that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting.

They located a victim that had been shot multiple times.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

