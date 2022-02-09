Advertisement

Temple Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital

One person injured in shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of S. First Street...
One person injured in shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of S. First Street in Temple.(KWTX)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of S. First Street that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting.

They located a victim that had been shot multiple times.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

