Texas DPS: Teen pronounced dead at the scene of major crash near Kempner

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS has declared Maryangela Cheyenne Williams,17, dead following an accident Tuesday afternoon Feb. 8.

The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. at U.S. 190 and Country Road 3080 in Lampasas County.

Williams was traveling westbound on the shoulder of US 190 in a 2012 Ford Fusion where she stopped at the CR 3080 intersection with her right turn signal on.

The driver of a Freightliner cement truck was traveling westbound in the outside traffic lane approaching the Ford from the rear.

According to police, Williams made an unsafe left turn crossing in the path of the Freightliner where the driver attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful

Williams was pronounced deceased on scene by the Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman.

A passenger, 17, with Williams in the car was air evacuated to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and was in listed in stable condition with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was not transported.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

