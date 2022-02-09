Texas high school basketball player dies during game

ALTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Alto Independent School District in East Texas has canceled Wednesday night’s basketball game between Alto High School and Cushing High School after the death of a basketball player during a game.

The school district in a Facebook post identified the student as Devonte Mumphrey.

A candlelight vigil will be held for the student at Hilltop Baptist Church at 7 p.m., according to the district.

The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

Woden ISD has also confirmed the cancelation of their game against Alto next Tuesday.

