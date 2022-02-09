Texas high school basketball player dies during game
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Alto Independent School District in East Texas has canceled Wednesday night’s basketball game between Alto High School and Cushing High School after the death of a basketball player during a game.
The school district in a Facebook post identified the student as Devonte Mumphrey.
A candlelight vigil will be held for the student at Hilltop Baptist Church at 7 p.m., according to the district.
The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.
Woden ISD has also confirmed the cancelation of their game against Alto next Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.