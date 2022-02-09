Advertisement

Two North Texas men arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Left: Alvaro Jimenez, Right: Luis Escobar. Both men were charged with aggravated sexual assault...
Left: Alvaro Jimenez, Right: Luis Escobar. Both men were charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARREOLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Carrollton Police Department have arrested Luis Escobar, 59, and Alvaro Jimenez,71 in an alleged connection of sexual assault of a minor in 2018.

Escobar is a teacher and Jimenez is an office administrator at a Ministerios Bethania USA school in Carrollton.

The investigation began in 2021 when the victim, now 18-years-old, reported the assault from a school counselor. According to police, the victim met the two men through the school but the assault did not happen at the property.

The suspects were arrested following a search warrant from investigators.

Escobar and Jimenez were booked at the Carrollton City Jail and then transported to the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the case or contact with the suspects should contact the Carrollton Police Department at (972) 466-3333.

