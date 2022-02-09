Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.
Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff
Home in Corsicana where a gunman shot and killed his parents.
Corsicana Murders: 5th victim, gunman’s 2nd son, removed from life support
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a...
Texas National Guard announces death of guardsman supporting ‘Operation Lone Star’

Latest News

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Indonesia frees croc from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years