World War II veteran honored with his own day in East Texas

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - February 17, 2022 is now Herman S. Chalker Day.

Angelina County Commissioners and Judge Don Lymbery approved a proclamation honoring Chalker, a World War II veteran, at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

Chalker was born on February 17, 1922, and will turn 100 on this special day. He served in the Navy in Japan, and after the war he bought the Bove Sewing Center and owned it until he retired in 1980.

Chalker still attends the Denman Avenue Baptist Church and enjoys going to the Senior Citizens Center.

